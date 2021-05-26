newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Secret Hailey Bieber Kept From Her Parents

By T'Keyah Hayes
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From a glimpse of Hailey Bieber's YouTube page, it is quite obvious that she isn't afraid to be an open book about her life — especially in an entertaining way. The model revealed juicy tidbits about a number of topics during a May 26 episode of her YouTube show "Who's In My Bathroom," which was produced by OBB Pictures. Playing a game of "Shoot or Truth" with Addison Rae (where the two shoot mini basketballs into a hoop), Hailey confessed that she kept a secret from her parents as a teen.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Addison Rae
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mom And Dad#The Secret#Teen#Open Secret#Obb Pictures#Facebook Watch#Parents#Dinner#Concert#Bathroom#Truth#Book#Conversation#Juicy Tidbits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestheurbantwist.com

In The Gut-Wrenching ‘Let It Go’ Video, DJ Khaled, 21 Savage, And Justin Bieber Take Over The Links

DJ Khaled’s over-the-top motivational speaker schtick is made all the more entertaining by the fact that he’s not afraid to poke fun at himself — he’s in on the joke. In the latest video for “Let It Go,” from his newly released album Khaled Khaled, he exemplifies this. Khaled shows off his sense of humor when promoting everything from his latest project to the Chime financial app and Raising Canes restaurants, enlisting 21 Savage and Justin Bieber for a tongue-in-cheek video that sees the trio battling alligators and giving a whole new definition to the word “golf club.”
Simi Valley, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Simi shines in four new Bieber videos

Hold on . . . Justin Bieber was in Simi Valley? Yep. The Biebs recently spent time in the Sherwood Forest area of Corriganville Park to film four performance videos. Clips for “Holy” and “Lonely” were shot during the day, with Bieber wearing a blue flannel shirt. At night, surrounded...
New York City, NYPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Hailey Bieber Does an Updated Take on Monochromatic Dressing

Earlier this week in New York City, Hailey Bieber emerged looking like a sunset—the fashion equivalent, at least. In warm orange, coral, and yellow hues, her ensemble was not so matchy-matchy as it was complementary. She basically offered a fresh take on monochromatic dressing, which is typically about wearing one color from head-to-toe. This time, she wore pieces that were siblings, not twins.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Allow Hailey Bieber To Be Your New Colour-Blocking Muse

Earlier this week in New York City, Hailey Bieber emerged looking like a sunset – the fashion equivalent, at least. In warm orange, coral, and yellow hues, her ensemble was not so matchy-matchy as it was complementary. She basically offered a fresh take on monochromatic dressing, which is typically about wearing one colour from head-to-toe.
RelationshipsETOnline.com

Why Justin and Hailey Bieber Are In No Rush to Have Kids

Justin and Hailey Bieber have mastered marriage. The couple have "found their groove" after nearly three years of marriage, and they're not in any rush to have kids, a source tells ET. "Justin and Hailey are doing amazing and are so solid," the source says. "They've really found their groove...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Hailey Bieber’s Multicolored Manicure Is A Feast For The Eyes

There are those of us who follow trends, and then there are those of us who follow Hailey Bieber. The model/social media star has an uncanny knack for putting her own spin on popular fashion and beauty crazes, and in the process manages to create something entirely her own. Bieber's latest colorful new nails are no exception, as they’re her take on the bright, swirly manicures dominating the social feeds of celebs and civilians alike.
Beauty & Fashiondenimology.com

Hailey Bieber Wearing Eytys Unisex Benz Jeans

Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin, were photographed out in Los Angeles leaving a church meeting. Hailey wore a pair of rigid denim straight leg jeans with a cropped black top and a Bottega Veneta Leather Bomber Jacket. She completed her outfit with a pair of white men’s New Balance Sneakers and added a splash of color with a bright green Bottega Veneta Pouch Clutch Bag.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Stars Who’ve Battled Lyme Disease: Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid and More

Many celebrities have spoken out about their Lyme disease diagnoses over the years, and because the disease is easy to misdiagnose, many had to fight to be believed. According to the Mayo Clinic, Lyme disease is transmitted by ticks and caused by four species of bacteria in the United States, Europe and Asia. In fact, it’s the most common tick-borne illness in those regions. Early symptoms include a rash in a bulls-eye pattern, fever, chills, fatigue, body aches, headache, neck stiffness and swollen lymph nodes. If the disease goes untreated, symptoms expand to severe joint pain and neurological problems such as meningitis and Bell’s palsy.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Styles Her Summer Suit with a Baseball Cap

Hailey Bieber's street style is consistently cool. The model was photographed in New York City wearing a look (just one of many this week) that was so quintessentially her—in the best way. Laid-back yet polished, Bieber sported a well-tailored gray suit from Poland-based brand The Mannei as she greeted the paps with a small smile from underneath her Gentle Monster sunglasses. The street style star ditched the heels, opting for a pair of highly coveted sneakers from Aimé Leon Dore's collection with New Balance to dress the suit down.