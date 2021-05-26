The Secret Hailey Bieber Kept From Her Parents
From a glimpse of Hailey Bieber's YouTube page, it is quite obvious that she isn't afraid to be an open book about her life — especially in an entertaining way. The model revealed juicy tidbits about a number of topics during a May 26 episode of her YouTube show "Who's In My Bathroom," which was produced by OBB Pictures. Playing a game of "Shoot or Truth" with Addison Rae (where the two shoot mini basketballs into a hoop), Hailey confessed that she kept a secret from her parents as a teen.www.nickiswift.com