It has been some time since Samsung, among other companies, has held a physical, in-person event. If you wonder how long it has been, the last in-person event that Samsung hosted was the launch of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip back in February 2020. Since then, the company has decided to stay with digital events of the pandemic. However, for those who miss physical events, Samsung might be holding the Samsung Developer Conference this year, and that will be the company's first physical event.