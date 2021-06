The Utah Jazz will not have Donovan Mitchell on the floor for Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. The news might not be shocking, since Mitchell has missed several weeks with the ankle injury which made the regular season a much bigger chore for the Jazz compared to when “Spida” was healthy. Nevertheless, the development still rates as big news, given that the Utah organization doesn’t yet feel safe in playing him.