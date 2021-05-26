newsbreak-logo
Brooklyn, NY

Wax Practice releases 'The Volume'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article'The Volume' is a collaboration with Kate Rogers, lead singer of the shoegaze duo Bad Bloom. They incorporated Kate’s alt-rock-inflected sound and impressionistic lyrics into a bass-heavy techno track that combines moody, nostalgic deep house melodies with a tightly-focused beat and dark, textured bassline. With hazy synths in a sharp,...

