Griffin had 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in Saturday's win over Denver. Griffin has now started the last two games at center as the Nets go with a smaller look while pushing DeAndre Jordan (five minutes) into a smaller role behind Nicolas Claxton (14 minutes) off the bench. Griffin has fared well, offensively, in the new role, but it remains to be seen if Brooklyn will be able to get away with that alignment on the defensive end come playoff time.