India on Monday administered more than 8 million Covid-19 vaccine doses under a new government policy which makes inoculation free for all adults in the country. The health ministry said 8.6 million doses were administered, the highest single-day vaccination achieved since the drive started on 16 January. Following weeks of criticism over a roll-out of vaccines some deemed chaotic and a shortage of doses, prime minister Narendra Modi announced a policy reversal earlier his month. He said that the federal government would take full control of the vaccination drive and free inoculation would be provided to those over the age of...