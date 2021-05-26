Cancel
Smithfield, RI

Honeywell to lay off workers on N95 production line in Smithfield

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoneywell said it will lay off about 500 workers who made N95 respirators at its Smithfield factory. A spokesman said the employees were notified Wednesday. The company said the layoffs affect only the N95 production line, which was set up early in the pandemic when there was a shortage of masks for health care workers.

turnto10.com
Smithfield, RI
Smithfield, RI
