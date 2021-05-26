Birmingham automotive conference to feature tech pitch competition
The 2021 Southern Automotive Conference, which will take place from Oct. 13-15 in Birmingham, will feature a pitch competition. The competition will focus on providing companies with a new technology, innovative product or service valuable to the auto industry with the opportunity to earn a $10,000 cash reward and general exposure. Called Innovation Test Track, the competition will culminate with a pitch competition on Oct. 14. Four finalists will make final pitches to a team of expert judges with backgrounds in the automotive industry as well as technology and venture capital.www.bizjournals.com