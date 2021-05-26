newsbreak-logo
Wausau, WI

Newman boys golfers earn top honors at conference championship

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
Noah Gage, from Marathon caught Wausau Newman’s Conner Krach with a par on the final hole for a 79 at Wausau CC to earn a share of medalist honors and wrap up overall honors.

But the junior and his Marathon teammates could not catch Newman Catholic atop the Marawood Conference leaderboard.

The Cardinals shot 358 in the last of the three legs of the conference tournament series to finish with 1,058 strokes. That was 14 strokes better than Marathon, which had tied Newman 344-344 in Leg 2 of the tournament series.

Krach’s 79 out of the No. 2 position led the way for Newman, which also counted an 88 from No. 3 golfer Jack Hoelter, a 95 from No. 4 golfer Isaac Seidel and a 96 from No. 1 golfer Quinn Reeves. Marathon also counted four scores under 100, but Gage’s was the only one under 90.

Gage finished the 54-hole Marawood tournament series with a 233, five shots ahead of Krach. No one else was within 20 strokes of either golfer.

Wausau, WI
Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

