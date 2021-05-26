New York announces new vaccine incentive; full college scholarship raffle for 12 to 17-year-olds
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Governor Cuomo has announced a new incentive to get young New Yorkers vaccinated. Anyone between the ages of 12 and 17 who get their shot of the Pfizer vaccine can enter a raffle to win a 4-year, tuition paid scholarship to any public college. The age group is eligible to participate in each raffle as soon as they receive their first vaccine dose starting Thursday. There will be 10 scholarships awarded and each raffle is on a Wednesday.whcuradio.com