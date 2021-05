The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team is making additions to the 2021-22 roster, as announced by Head Coach Drew Cooper on Saturday. “I love the group we have coming back,” commented an enthusiastic Head Coach Drew Cooper. “I know they will set the tone regarding what commitment and positive personality within a championship program should look like. Each year, I have been very grateful to our senior classes because they’ve done their job to advance our program so that we’re better when they depart than we were when they arrived. We’re working hard to weaponize next year’s senior class to make sure that trend continues. Although we’re not done yet, we’ve made a significant dent in that mission.”