Lamar Jackson: I Would Love To Be In Baltimore Forever

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavens QB Lamar Jackson was asked about extension talks with Baltimore. However, he says his focus remains on the upcoming season. “If I’m being honest, I’m focusing on the season. I’m focusing on trying to win,” Jackson said, via the Ravens Twitter account. “I’m not really worried about if it gets done this year or next year. I’m just trying to build and stack, and we’re gonna see.”

