Could I Have a Baby While Mentally Ill?

One of the first thoughts I had after I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder was, “Can I still have a baby?” It felt like all of the things I’d looked forward to as an adult just weren’t going to happen. At 25 years old, love, marriage, and a baby carriage—as I wanted it—seemed like a distant, unattainable wish. So many things I’d never experienced began to run through my mind. I felt cheated. But what about my baby? Could I have the daughter I’d always wanted while living with a mental illness? And would I pass it on to her? I prayed to God not! I wouldn’t want that for my worst enemy. The unknowns built my questions by the minute.