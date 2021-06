Lady Gaga’s a global pop superstar and actress, but in the new trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey‘s new docuseries on mental health, she’s just “Stefani.”. Gaga’s appearance in The Me You Can’t See series was already announced, but the trailer gives us a look at what her participation consists of. Introduced with the onscreen title “Stefani,” we see her meditating outside, and then saying, “I don’t tell this story for my own self-service. I’ve been through it and people need help.”