Chicago police say that at least one person has been killed and five others have been wounded in shootings across the city this Memorial Day weekend. In the only fatal shooting of the weekend so far, a 26-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood, according to law enforcement. At approximately 2:14 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Ogden Avenue, the man was driving in a vehicle when an unknown offender shot him in the face and chest.