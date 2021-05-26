newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

BTS's Jimin impresses with his perfect English on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' ends up selling out Louis Vuitton crew neck he wore

By Lily_Chims
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS returned on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' on May 26 for promotional activities for their new single "Butter." Before BTS's performance of the song, fans were greeted with a new segment on the show. In the segment, they were to perform a short skit of hand gestures that would influence 'all the cool kids to want to use them in the future.

www.allkpop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Stephen Colbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Language#Army#Kkyucalico Artisthoya#Jimins#Japanese#The Boss Baby#Korean#Jimin Voice#Superb English#Song#Made Army Laugh#Pogo#Hand Gestures#Selling#Appreciation#Fellow Member Rm#Kids#Promotional Activities#Jimin Impresses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
Country
Japan
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYFrankfort Times

Stephen Colbert says he's going back before live audiences

NEW YORK (AP) — In one more step toward a reopened entertainment world, CBS said Monday that Stephen Colbert's late-night show will return on June 14 to episodes with a full studio audience. Audience members will have to provide proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending shows...
CelebritiesSoompi

BTS To Return To “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

On May 20 local time, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” announced that BTS would be returning to the show. BTS previously appeared on the late-night American talk show in May 2019. At the time, the group made their appearance in person, but their return is expected to take place virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
TV & VideosPosted by
103GBF

‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Resumes Tapings With Audiences in June

It’s been more than 430 days since The Late Show With Stephen Colbert shut down their production home at the venerable Ed Sullivan Theater because of the growing coronavirus pandemic. While riding out the threat of Covid, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was rebranded A Late Show With Stephen At Home, with Colbert providing a more stripped-down and casual program recorded first at his house in New Jersey, and later from a recreation of his home set in the Ed Sullivan Theater offices.
TV & Videosthelaughbutton.com

Watch “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” get its own Snyder Cut

Ever since HBO Max gave us the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League earlier this year, it seems like every other show or movie wants to get in on it. Well, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert got in on the action last night and brought in Zack Snyder to overhaul The Late Show. In the segment that aired last night, Snyder decides to completely reinvent the set, the interview format, and turn band leader Jon Batiste into a zombie. And you know what? We didn’t hate it. We would totally watch that version of The Late Show on a nightly basis.
CelebritiesMySanAntonio

Seth Rogen calls Ted Cruz a fascist on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

While promoting his new book, comedian Seth Rogen explained how he's not feuding with Ted Cruz but simply just pointing out facts. The "Superbad" actor was asked about his previous Twitter spat with the Texas Senator while on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Thursday. In January, Rogen repeatedly called the politician a "fascist" while Cruz called him a "rich, angry Hollywood celebrity."
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

BTS Praised By Fans For Speaking Fluent English on Stephen Colbert

BTS received praise from their fans on Tuesday night, after showcasing their "improved" English during a comedy skit on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The chart-topping K-pop band—consisting of Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Suga and RM—have built a sizable fanbase in the English-speaking world since debuting in their native South Korea in 2013.
TV & VideosNME

Stephen Colbert reveals he once auditioned for ‘Friends’

Stephen Colbert has revealed that he once auditioning for a one-week part on Friends. The presenter was speaking with Friends star Lisa Kudrow on his talk show. She had come on to discuss Friends: The Reunion, which is released in the US on May 27. “I got called in, auditioned...