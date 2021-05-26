BTS's Jimin impresses with his perfect English on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' ends up selling out Louis Vuitton crew neck he wore

Ever since HBO Max gave us the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League earlier this year, it seems like every other show or movie wants to get in on it. Well, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert got in on the action last night and brought in Zack Snyder to overhaul The Late Show. In the segment that aired last night, Snyder decides to completely reinvent the set, the interview format, and turn band leader Jon Batiste into a zombie. And you know what? We didn’t hate it. We would totally watch that version of The Late Show on a nightly basis.