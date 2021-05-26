BTS's Jimin impresses with his perfect English on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' ends up selling out Louis Vuitton crew neck he wore
BTS returned on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' on May 26 for promotional activities for their new single "Butter." Before BTS's performance of the song, fans were greeted with a new segment on the show. In the segment, they were to perform a short skit of hand gestures that would influence 'all the cool kids to want to use them in the future.www.allkpop.com