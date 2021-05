The Solano College softball team lost both games of a doubleheader to Sierra on Tuesday, losing 9-0 and 18-2 in two six-inning games. The Falcons (3-7) only had five hits total in the two games with hits coming from Kenadi Akin and Jayden Sola in the first game. Cristina Aguilar, Emma Woodworth and Akin all had hits in the second game. Akin’s hit was a home run.