Support for support staff

SUNBURY – One candidate for Sunbury City Council has high hopes and big goals for city’s future if elected to Sunbury City Council next Tuesday. Victoria Rosancrans is seeking a spot on council on the Democratic ticket and says one of those goals is filling the city with more businesses. She’s already highly impressed by that progress, “Even during COVID, we’ve had a lot of growth in our downtown. We’ve got little businesses popping up here and there, we’ve had some businesses that have outgrown their space so they’ve moved, but we also need to look at throughout the city and there’s some key facilities we need to look at. One is the Glenn Raven site which DRIVE has done a great job there, and the Celotex site.”