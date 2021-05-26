newsbreak-logo
Support for support staff

Daily Item
 5 days ago

I wanted to show support for the Shikellamy Support Staff strike. I support these men and women beyond measures and I’m so very happy to join them on the island daily to strike. This affects my child and he has made such amazing progress this year thanks to this incredible...

Newswatch 16

Support staff strike in Shikellamy School District

SUNBURY, Pa. — Dozens of employees in the Shikellamy School District in Northumberland County are on strike. About 50 workers picketed on Monday outside the high school's administration building near Sunbury. The Shikellamy education support staff, which includes classroom aides, lunchroom aides, and secretaries, have been on strike since Friday.
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa.'s largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The president of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a “top priority” now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children have become eligible for the COVID-19 shot.
Northumberland County, PAwkok.com

Community Comes Together to Give Local Covered Bridge Some Updates

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE-TV is reporting…A defaced local covered bridge dating back to the 1830s received a much needed facelift Saturday. Northumberland County Commissioner Joseph Klebon reached out to his community for help to restore Keefers Station Covered Bridge. Saturday morning, Klebon and the Line Mountain football team teamed together. They volunteered their time to paint the bridge, bringing it back to its former glory.
Sunbury, PAPosted by
The Daily Item

Union members strike outside of Shikellamy

SUNBURY — About 50 people, including members of the Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association (SESPA) are hoping the district and the union come to an agreement after Friday’s picketing outside of the school district’s administration building on Packer Island. The union represents 63 employees, including classroom aides, lunchroom aides and...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. teachers union president wants to see students back in the classroom in 2021-22

The head of Pennsylvania’s largest teacher union is making it clear that he believes districts can return to in-person instruction safely in the 2021-22 school year. With the end of the current school year approaching and thoughts turning to students’ return in the fall, Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey is encouraging districts to make face-to-face instruction in accordance with the health and safety recommendations of state and national health experts a top priority in the next school year.
Sunbury, PADaily Item

Shikellamy support staff begin strike; Union picketing at administration building

SUNBURY — About 50 members of the Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association (SESPA) are picketing outside of the school district's administration building this morning. The union represents 63 employees, including classroom aides, lunchroom aides and secretaries. They are lined up along both sides of Bridge Avenue on Packer Island. “The...
Sunbury, PADaily Item

Volunteers paint graffitied covered bridge outside Sunbury

SUNBURY — A graffitied covered bridge a few miles outside Sunbury now has a fresh coat of red paint thanks to members of the Line Mountain football team. The project on Saturday morning to clean up the graffiti on Keefer’s Station Covered Bridge off Snydertown Road was spearheaded by Northumberland County Commissioner Joe Klebon. He praised the 12 team members and coaches for volunteering for the project.
Sunbury, PAPosted by
The Daily Item

Marywood to partner with Valley community college group

SHAMOKIN DAM — Marywood University and the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) are forming a partnership to provide Middle States Commission for Higher Education accreditation for a new community college start-up in the Valley. Leaders from both teams announced on Friday at the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce...
Sunbury, PAwkok.com

Shikellamy Support Professional Association to Strike Friday

SUNBURY – Support staff in the Shikellamy School District will go on strike Friday. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says he received an email from the Shikellamy Support Professional Association Tuesday night regarding the work stoppage scheduled for Friday. The Daily Item says a picket line is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday at the Shikellamy Island Park Administration building.
Northumberland County, PAMilton Daily Standard

Prothonotary: Incumbent Saleski vs. McGaw in Republican race

SUNBURY — In the only contested race for a Northumberland County row office in Tuesday’s primary election, incumbent Jamie Saleski is facing former Shamokin Councilman Daniel A. McGaw for the Republican nomination for prothonotary/clerk of courts. Jason E. Radel, of Milton, is the only Democratic candidate on the ballot for...
Sunbury, PAwkok.com

Shikellamy Reassigning Employees, Ready for Friday Strike

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy School District is bracing for a strike Friday, all the while hoping the support workers union will return to the negotiations soon. In an public statement, the district said they are temporarily reassigning employees in order to keep the district operational during the strike. They said there are 64 secretaries and aides represented by the Shikellamy Education Support Professional Association. Those aides help in classrooms, cafeterias, offices and serve as personal care aides for students. Shikellamy says administrators and other district educators will provide classroom coverage and each school will have coverage for its offices and cafeteria.
Sunbury, PAPosted by
The Daily Item

Bendle: Schools will remain open even if strike happens

SUNBURY — Schools across Shikellamy School District will remain open even if a scheduled strike by the district’s support staff goes on as planned Friday, Superintendent Jason Bendle said. Bendle said he received an email from the Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association (SESPA) Tuesday night notifying him about the work...
Sunbury, PAwkok.com

Rosancrans Shares High Hopes and Big Goals for Sunbury

SUNBURY – One candidate for Sunbury City Council has high hopes and big goals for city’s future if elected to Sunbury City Council next Tuesday. Victoria Rosancrans is seeking a spot on council on the Democratic ticket and says one of those goals is filling the city with more businesses. She’s already highly impressed by that progress, “Even during COVID, we’ve had a lot of growth in our downtown. We’ve got little businesses popping up here and there, we’ve had some businesses that have outgrown their space so they’ve moved, but we also need to look at throughout the city and there’s some key facilities we need to look at. One is the Glenn Raven site which DRIVE has done a great job there, and the Celotex site.”
Northumberland County, PAwkok.com

Over 4 Million People Fully Vaccinated, Hospitalizations Below 1,700

HARRISBURG – Over four million people are now fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania, and statewide hospitalizations are now below 1,700. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health says over 4 million people are fully vaccinated, which includes 46.7% of those 18 and older. The state also says over 9.4 million doses have been administered. In the vaccine data locally, 740 more people have had at least one dose of a vaccine: