A Delaware County man is facing charges after authorities say he was pulled over by deputies in Oneonta, then locked himself in his car. Otsego County Sheriff's Officials say deputies pulled over 46-year-old Joseph Amato of Treadwell on I-88 in Oneonta after they say they witnessed him commit multiple traffic violations. After stopping the vehicle, sheriff's officials say Amato was asked to exit the vehicle and complete a sobriety test at which point he refused and locked himself in his vehicle. Sheriffs officials say Amato was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest.