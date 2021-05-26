Naomi Kyle

THE EPISODE | “Moments in Love: Chapter Four” (May 23, 2021) THE PERFORMANCE | Tears do not a sympathetic performance make. That said, there is something about watching Ackie’s Alicia cry midway through Master of None Episode 4 over a margarine commercial that tugged at the heartstrings and made us root for this woman on her rocky road to conception. In this particular scene, Alicia was tired, frustrated and hyper-emotional because the hormone injections she took to have a baby were coursing through her body. Ackie convincingly conveyed all of these warring internal sentiments with both her visage and the weepy, staccato way she told her friend about the butter loving “girl with a family” in the television ad. Holding the phone with one hand and wiping away her tears with the other, Ackie allowed Alicia to quietly fall apart as if sadness were taking over her face in a wave that started with a protruding vein in her forehead and ended with trembling lips.