Movies

These ‘When Calls the Heart’ Stars Are Making New Hallmark Movies

By Stephanie Dube Dwilson
Heavy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral “When Calls the Heart” stars are currently working on new movies for Hallmark, while at least one other star is hinting about a new production happening soon. Here’s a look at what the “When Calls the Heart” actors are currently planning. Paul Greene Said He Might Need to Quarantine...

heavy.com
Entertainment
Movies
Instagram
MoviesDecider

How To Watch Lacey Chabert’s Hallmark Movie ‘Sweet Carolina’ Live Online

Who doesn’t love a cozy Hallmark Channel movie? From A Country Wedding and A Dash of Love to Kris Kringle: License To Mingle and Rad Santa (two of my personal favorites), there are few things more enjoyable than kicking back and relaxing with a feel-good flick. Thankfully, Hallmark Channel’s newest film, Sweet Carolina, premieres tonight!
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

What to watch Saturday: This week’s Hallmark movie is set in North Carolina

Secrets on Sorority Row (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, a dark secret comes back to haunt two best friends when one’s daughter pledges a college sorority. Sweet Carolina (9 p.m., Hallmark) - This week’s new Hallmark movie is extra sweet because it’s set right here in North Carolina (but filmed in Vancouver, BC Canada). In the movie, Josie (Lacey Chabert) is a successful New York marketing executive who returns to her small hometown of New Hope, North Carolina, after a family tragedy. Josie is unexpectedly named the guardian of her niece and nephew — a development that shakes up the family dynamic — and she also reconnects with Cooper (Tyler Hynes), her high school boyfriend, who just happens to be the kids’ basketball coach. Gregory Harrison plays Josie’s father. So, where is New Hope? There are several unincorporated communities in North Carolina called New Hope, including one in Perquimans County. In one of the photos, the kids seem to be at an “Enchantment Under the Sea”-themed party, but I’m not sure that means it’s set near the coast. It’s more likely that Hallmark made up the name, because “New Hope” does sound extremely “Hallmarky.”
MoviesTheHDRoom

Watch ‘Poisoned in Paradise’ Hallmark Movie Online

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Hallmark’s Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries movies are back after a few months off with Poisoned in Paradise, officially the fourth film/episode in the still young yet popular Hallmark Channel franchise. This second 2021 entry finds Jesse Metcalfe and Sarah Lind investigating a beach death coupled with a simultaneous mysterious bank deposit in Zee’s account.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

When Calls the Heart season 9: Will it be the final season?

At this point, we know that a When Calls the Heart season 9 is coming to Hallmark Channel — there are many details that still need to be revealed, but just knowing that it’s on the way is certainly reassuring. Of course, we are at the point in the series’...
Celebritiesdailysoapdish.com

Cameron Mathison talks preparing for new TV movie role

Recently, we mentioned that Cameron Mathison was heading to Port Charles. He even appeared on Maurice Benard’s State of Mind to talk about his career, health challenges, and other things. He’d also spoken a bit about impending end of his run as a host of Home and Family. However, he hasn’t left the Hallmark family. Let’s see what’s next and why we are loving his recent post.
Violent CrimesTheHDRoom

Watch ‘Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After’ Hallmark Movie Online

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. It has been over two years since Holly Robinson Peete starred in a new Morning Show Mysteries movie/episode from Hallmark. Now she’s finally back alongside Colin Lawrence, with Rick Fox gone as Ian, in Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After.
Movieskingsriverlife.com

New Hallmark Mystery Movies: Riddle Me Dead/The Art Of The Kill

Riddle Me Dead is the fifth and newest Crossword Mysteries entry on Hallmark’s Movies and Mysteries channel starring Lacey Chabert as crossword puzzle editor Tess Harper and Brennan Elliott as New York Detective Logan O’Connor. Tess has been hired to read clues on a well know game show, but when the host is found murdered Tess joins Logan in investigating the crime.
CelebritiesSheKnows

Alison Sweeney Mystery Solved: Days of Our Lives Star Reveals Why She’s ‘So Thrilled’ — and What It Has to Do With a Certain General Hospital Cast Member

Fans have patiently waited and now their wishes for a brand new murder mystery have come true. Earlier today we passed along a major tease from Days of Our Lives fave Alison Sweeney (Sami). The actress had posted a very mysterious, yet exciting tweet on Monday night saying that she had, “big news to share” on Tuesday.
Beauty & Fashionfeelingthevibe.com

Get the Looks from 3 New Hallmark Channel Movies

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are premiering three movies this summer: two mysteries, and one romance. With stars like Candace Cameron Bure and Holly Robinson Peete headlining the casts, it’s no wonder people are excited for these films. Since a big part of Hallmark movies are the signature styles, we’ve got a few fashions from each film below. You can even get similar clothing items, and as always, we’ve linked where you can buy the pieces. Keep reading for all that information.
Moviessoapoperanetwork.com

Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison Re-Team for An All-New Installment of ‘Hannah Swensen Mysteries’ on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

For the first time since 2017, “Days of our Lives” star Alison Sweeney (Sami Brady) and “General Hospital” newcomer Cameron Mathison (character TBA) will re-team as their popular characters from the “Murder, She Baked” TV movie series with an all-new installment of “Hannah Swensen Mysteries” for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Production began last week in Vancouver, Canada with Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores,” “One Life to Live”) also returning.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Hallmark Movies: Full List Of New Titles And Premiere Dates

If you need a heart-warming, romantic story, there are a few places you can turn where you'll be able to find the content you like. But, none of those places are quite as dedicated to bringing fans light, fun romantic fare which will be sure to bring a smile to the faces of viewers like the Hallmark Channel. While the network is very well known for its dozens of made-for-TV Christmas movies, which have aired new every holiday season for the past 11 years, the popularity of these stories grows all of the time, and the channel began branching out to create new Hallmark movies built around seasonal themes, which debut on a yearly basis.