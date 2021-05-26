newsbreak-logo
Charlotte County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Charlotte; Halifax A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN CHARLOTTE AND EAST CENTRAL HALIFAX COUNTIES At 348 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Clover, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Redoak Clover Wylliesburg and Dryburg. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

