Special Weather Statement issued for Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Bedford; Bland; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Carroll; Charlotte; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Grayson; Halifax; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe Enhanced Fire Danger Through This Evening Relative humidity values will be very low today, dropping into the teens by this afternoon. This very dry air, along with dry fuels could lead to uncontrolled fires if ignited. Outdoor burning is discouraged today. Winds will not be nearly as strong as on Friday, but use caution with any potential source of ignition such as lit cigarettes, charcoal grills, campfires, etc. Any fires can spread out of control under these conditions. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. Weather conditions will improve on Sunday as the humidity increases. Rain is forecast across the area on Monday.