Severe Weather Statement issued for Monongalia, Preston by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monongalia; Preston THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL MONONGALIA AND NORTHERN PRESTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for northern and northeastern West Virginia.alerts.weather.gov