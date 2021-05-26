Severe Weather Statement issued for Monongalia, Preston by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Jefferson PA, Indiana, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland and Higher Elevations of Fayette Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Western Tucker and Eastern Tucker Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11 PM EDT this evening. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.