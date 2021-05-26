newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monongalia County, WV

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monongalia, Preston by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monongalia; Preston THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL MONONGALIA AND NORTHERN PRESTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for northern and northeastern West Virginia.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Preston County, WV
State
West Virginia State
County
Monongalia County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Storm#East Central Monongalia#Northern Preston Counties#Gusty Winds#Immediate Severity#Severe Limits#Severe Certainty#Monongalia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Brooke County, WVweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Brooke, Eastern Preston, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker; Wetzel FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Marion County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Marion, Monongalia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Marion; Monongalia; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Wetzel FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Fayette and Greene. Portions of northern West Virginia, including the following areas, Marion, Monongalia, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston and Wetzel. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Up to one inch of rainfall is expected overnight in showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front, with isolated higher totals possible. With the ground nearly saturated from recent rainfall, localized flash flooding of creeks and streams is possible.
Monongalia County, WVweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Preston, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston and Preston Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Preston County, WVweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Jefferson PA, Indiana, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland and Higher Elevations of Fayette Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Western Tucker and Eastern Tucker Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Preston County, WVweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Jefferson PA, Indiana, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland and Higher Elevations of Fayette Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Western Tucker and Eastern Tucker Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11 PM EDT this evening. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.