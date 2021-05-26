newsbreak-logo
Economy

Belarus slams European sanctions after forced Ryanair diversion

Knowhere News
 3 days ago

Facing European sanctions after a Ryanair flight was forced to divert to Minsk and Belarusian authorities arrested an opposition journalist aboard the aircraft, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday defended the act and decried Europe’s reaction.

Meanwhile, other dissidents outside the country said they now fear for their lives.

After being intercepted by a MiG-29 on Sunday, Ryanair flight FR4978, traveling from Greece to Vilnius, Lithuania, was forced to divert to Minsk, where dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, were arrested. Belarusian air traffic control had told the flight’s crew a security threat was on board the plane. No security threat was discovered after the aircraft landed.

Accusing Europe of engaging in “strangling tactics,” Lukashenko told lawmakers and other officials that “they are looking for new vulnerable spots, and they are targeting not only us. We are a testing site for them before they move East. They will test everything here and then will go there,” BeITA, a state-controlled news outlet, reported.

Claiming he acted on a legitimate security threat to the aircraft, Lukashenko said the diversion was lawful and went on to claim that Protasevich was bringing “bloody rebellion” to his country, according to the Associated Press.

Calling the forced diversion a “hijacking,” European Union (EU) leaders are banning flights over Belarus and denying Belarusian aircraft the use of their airports. They are also looking at sanctions against individuals involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, the incident has heightened fears among dissidents. The BBC reported that Stepan Putilo, living in Poland and founder of the Nexta channel, which Protasevich edited, on the message app Telegram, is taking death threats “seriously” nowadays.

"We show what they want to conceal," Putilo said. "If the regime cares enough to bring down Roman's plane, then we are doing something right, and we will carry on fighting."

Lukashenko has overseen a crackdown on dissidents after claiming victory in last year’s presidential election in what opposition leaders have said was a rigged election.


