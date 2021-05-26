newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 14 cents to $66.21 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 22 cents to $68.87 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 3 cents to $2.15 a gallon. June heating rose 1 cent to $2.05 a gallon. June natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.98 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $3.20 to $1,901.20 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 18 cents to $27.88 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $4.53 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.13 Japanese yen from 108.72 yen. The euro fell to $1.2192 from $1.2255.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

466K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil Prices#Gasoline Prices#U S Crude Oil#Commodities Prices#Gold Prices#Gas Prices#Brent Crude Oil#Wholesale Gasoline#June Natural Gas#Rose#July Delivery#June Delivery#Silver#Cubic Feet#June Heating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Energy Industrybostonnews.net

Shale Oil Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth | ConocoPhillips, Chevron, SM Energy

The Latest Released Shale Oil market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Shale Oil market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Shale Oil market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Marathon Oil Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Oxy), Hess Corporation, Apache Corporation, ConocoPhillips Co., Linn Energy, Koch Industries Inc., Shell Oil Company, Continental Resources Inc., Range Resources Corporation, Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Chevron Corporation, Newfield Exploration Company, SM Energy Company & Murphy Oil Corporation.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Prices Rise On Demand Optimism

Oil prices rose on Friday amid hopes that an ongoing economic recovery in the United States will have a positive impact on oil demand. The upside, however, remained capped by concerns about the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies should sanctions on official exports be lifted. Brent crude futures...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. crude output soars 14.3% in March - EIA

NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil output jumped 14.3% to 11.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in March from 9.8 million bpd in February, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said its monthly 914 production report on Friday. Output sank in February when extreme weather froze natural gas...
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle lower, but post gains for the week and month

U.S. oil futures settled with a loss on Friday, following five consecutive session gains, but prices settled higher for the week, as well as the month. "The U.S. economy is firing on all cylinders, with good news in every direction," said Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy. "Improvements in the labor market, the housing market and consumer sentiments have solidified the demand recovery picture" for oil. Traders also await the outcome of a meeting on Tuesday of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, who will assess the latest oil-market conditions and decide on production levels. "We believe that OPEC+ will reaffirm its production hike next week, as demand fundamentals have only improved since the previous alliance meeting," said Raj. West Texas Intermediate oil for July delivery declined by 53 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $66.32 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Front-month contract prices gained more than 4% for the week, as well as the month, FactSet data show.
Trafficeconomies.com

Oil prices mixed, Brent nears $70

Oil prices were mixed on Friday, as the US crude was weighed down by the US dollar stability, while Brent edged higher. Baker Hughes revealed that the number of US oil rigs rose by 3 to a total of 359 rigs this week. The Energy Information Administration reported yesterday that...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn consolidates after surge on export demand

CHICAGO, May 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn eased on Friday, after a strong rebound a day earlier as the market weighed up strong Chinese demand against U.S. growing conditions. Wheat and soybeans also edged lower, though spring wheat futures on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) climbed as a cold front hitting much of the U.S. Midwest brought frost to the Northern Great Plains.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Crude Futures Climb 3% in May on US, Eurozone Demand Gains

WASHINGTON, D.C. (DTN) -- With traders positioning ahead of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend, oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange erased an early advance to settle the final session of May lower while July Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange eked out a modest gain at expiration. Both crude benchmarks notched better than 3% monthly gains amid a broad pickup in economic activity across developed markets and prospects of even deeper public spending in the United States that is seen boosting energy demand in the world's largest economy.
Marketsinvesting.com

Commodities And Cryptos: Oil Steady, Gold Surviving, Bitcoin Lower

Crude prices are broadly following the risk-on theme on Wall Street. A quiet day on the energy front saw little impact over a very quick grounding of a ship in the Suez Canal. Also, as Moody’s noted, oil majors could have increased credit risk as ESG investments will lift capital costs.
Trafficphillyvoice.com

Will U.S. gas and lumber shortages further jack up home prices?

The ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest refined fuel line running from Texas to the Northeast, has sent consumers scrambling to the gas pumps in a panic over the past several days. Demand for fuel was up 32.5% on the East Coast on Monday — and AAA reported...
Energy Industryrockproducts.com

U.S. Shale Pre-Hedge Revenues Could Reach All-Time High

The U.S. shale industry is set to achieve a significant milestone in 2021: If West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures continue their strong run and average at $60 per barrel this year and natural gas and NGL prices remain steady, producers can expect a record-high hydrocarbon revenue of $195 billion before factoring in hedges, a Rystad Energy analysis shows. The previous record of $191 billion was set in 2019.
Trafficoilandgas360.com

Oil inches higher as upbeat demand outlook counters supply concerns

LONDON – Oil prices inched higher on Friday, with Brent holding near $70 a barrel as strong U.S. economic data and expectations of a rebound in global demand outweighed concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. Brent was up 24 cents, or 0.4%, to $69.70 a barrel...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Threatening Breakout

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied significantly during the course of the trading week to threaten the $67 level. Just above here, at the $67.50 level, it would signify a breakout and I think it is only a matter of time before we go looking towards the $70 level, possibly even the $72.50 level. It is worth noting that we closed towards the top of the week and therefore it suggests that it will be a bit of follow-through. If that is going to be the case, then I think dips continue to be bought into as a lot of people are banking on the reopening trade and of course the demand for crude oil picking up.
TrafficZacks.com

4 Permian Explorers to Watch Closely on Crude Price Surge

The economies are now reopening, thereby calling for more oil production since the commodity is a prime source of fossil fuel that is used for transportation and power. The rising demand for crude is reflected in the increasing price of the commodity, compelling investors to keep an eye on oil companies.
TrafficMidland Reporter-Telegram

Rising prices provide opportunities, producers say

The approach of driving season, with its resulting drawdown of gasoline supplies, combined with continued positive economic trends in the US gave a boost to crude prices this week. Bloomberg reported prices rose 4.3 percent for the week, the best since mid-April. West Texas Intermediate crossed the $67 barrier in...
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

Weekly Natural Gas Prices Lose Luster Amid Mild Temperatures in Key Regions

In an abbreviated trading period ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend, weekly cash prices dipped lower amid mild temperatures throughout the nation’s midsection and Northeast. With both heating and cooling demand light on a national level, NGI’s Weekly Spot Gas National Avg. for the May 24-27 period fell 6.0...
Trafficinvestingcube.com

Crude Oil Price: Iranian Oil Supply Expected in Q3’21

Crude oil price has been on a bullish consolidation pattern since Monday. On Thursday, it is trading lower amid concerns over the return of Iranian oil in the market. On the one hand, talks on the Iran nuclear deal seem to have made significant progress. This is especially after Iran allowed IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) to continue monitoring its nuclear sites for an additional month. As a result, a deal may be attained before the Iranian presidential elections on 18th June.