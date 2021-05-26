Cancel
Victorville, CA

Hard Road Closure on Northstar Avenue

Media Alert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 26, 2021

Hard Road Closure on Northstar Avenue

WHAT: Water Main Line Repairs

WHEN: Now, May 26 for several hours

WHERE: Northstar Avenue between Cobalt Road and Jade Road in Victorville, Calif.

DESCRIPTION: Due to a break in a water main line, Northstar Avenue is closed to traffic between Cobalt Road and Jade Road. This is a hard road closure. Motorists must use alternate routes. No traffic will be permitted to travel within the closed portion of Northstar Avenue. This road closure is expected to last for several hours.

The Victorville Water District is going door-to-door notifying residents in the area. Residents may experience low water pressure.

Individuals traveling in the area of this road closure are urged to use extreme caution and to obey all signs, devices and instructions from personnel at the scene.

Questions can be directed to (760) 245-6424.

# # #

