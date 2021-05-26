Cancel
Collin County, TX

Collin County approves sale of $110.6M in bonds for road, open space work

By Matt Payne
 15 days ago
Collin County commissioners on May 17 approved the sale of $110.6 million in bonds for work on freeways, thoroughfares, and open spaces and parks. Funds for these projects come from the county’s 2018 bond program, totaling $750 million. The goal of the 2018 bond program was to improve mobility and prevent congestion as Collin County continues to grow at an “extremely fast” rate, said Clarence Daugherty, county director of engineering, in an email.

