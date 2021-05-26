newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brick, NJ

Cops: Road Rage Leads To Drug Arrests

By Bob Vosseller
Posted by 
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tlzcz_0aCKV2j700
Photo by Jason Allentoff

BRICK – After a road rage incident resulted in a frozen drink being thrown, police wound up arresting two people for dealing cocaine.

Around 4 p.m. on May 20, members of the Brick Police Street Crimes Unit (SCU) observed a road rage incident involving two vehicles in the area of Cedarbridge Avenue. An occupant in one of the vehicles threw a frozen beverage at the driver of the other vehicle. The vehicle was pulled over in the parking lot of La-Z-Boy Furniture at 540 Rt 70.

It was learned that Stephanie Abad, 25, of Brick was in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. She was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession of paraphernalia.

Abad was also charged with allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle, and throwing debris from a motor vehicle. She was released on a summons.

Toms River resident Corey Johnson, 26, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession of paraphernalia. He was also charged with driving while suspended, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle, and obstruction of traffic. Johnson was released on a summons.

In related news, detectives from the SCU conducted an investigation at approximately 3 p.m. on May 24 concerning a suspicious vehicle at an Exxon gas station on Drum Point Road. During that investigation, the SCU recovered $759 in stolen merchandise from the Home Depot in Lakewood as well as heroin and paraphernalia.

Charges are merely accusations until proven in a court of law.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Brick, NJ
Crime & Safety
Brick, NJ
Cars
City
Brick, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Dealing#Drug Paraphernalia#Road Rage#Heroin#Cops Police#Police Detectives#Traffic Police#Cocaine#Scu#Exxon#The Home Depot#Arrests#Obstruction#Stolen Merchandise#Vehicles#Throwing Debris#Parking#Drum Point Road#Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
Lakehurst, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Driver In Critical Condition After Route 70 Crash

LAKEHURST – A major car crash on Route 70 leaves one driver in critical condition and two others injured, police said. On May 27, Lakehurst Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 70 and Route 547 involving serious injuries. Police found a Jeep Liberty in the middle of the westbound lane of Route 70 with serious damage, Chief of Police Matthew J. Kline said.
Manchester Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Knife-Wielding Senior Arrested By Police

MANCHESTER – Police said a senior citizen walking down the street wielding a kitchen knife was disarmed without any injuries. Police were called to the area of Nevada Drive and Louisiana Way in the Cedar Glen Lakes section of the township. Witnesses said a woman was walking down the street, holding a knife, and stabbing the hood of an occupied car. The incident took place at around 12:45 p.m. on May 24.
Manchester Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Officers Praised For De-Escalating Dangerous Situation

MANCHESTER – Police Chief Lisa Parker said that de-escalation training clearly works, and praised two officers for detaining a knife-wielding woman without any injuries. Police were called to the area of Nevada Drive and Louisiana Way in the Cedar Glen Lakes section of the township in the afternoon of May 24. Witnesses said a woman was walking down the street, holding a knife, and stabbing the hood of an occupied car.
Jackson, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Argument Erupts Over Police, Code Enforcement

JACKSON – The issue of township code enforcement was once again the subject of public comment during the latest Township Council meeting where reports were heard from the chief of police and code/zoning enforcement officials. During a prior meeting, resident Mordy Burnstein voiced his disagreement regarding comments made by resident...
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Pedestrian Hurt On Route 37

TOMS RIVER – A pedestrian who was struck by a car along Route 37 is being treated for his injuries, police said. On May 24 around 7:50 p.m., the Toms River Police Department responded to a report regarding a man in his 20s being hit by a car at the Route 37 and Cardinal Drive intersection.
Freehold Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Officers Honored For Saving Lives

FREEHOLD BOROUGH – A total of seven Freehold Borough Police Officers were honored with Life Saving Awards after saving residents from life-threatening situations. At the May 3 council meeting, Sgt. John Reiff, Ptl. Steven Ambrosino, Ptl. Victor Segoviano and Ptl. Aaron Owens were honored after aiding an unresponsive 14-year-old boy. When a first aid call was initiated, the police officers quickly arrived at the scene to find the boy not breathing and having no pulse.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Cops Check On Baby They Rescued

WARETOWN – As Lauren McLaughlin waited in her car to place an order at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Route 9, she heard her infant son wheezing from the back seat. Troubled by the unusual sound, the 23-year-old first-time mother immediately pulled into a parking spot to check on baby Leland. Her concerns instantly shifted to alarm.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Fire Deemed Accidental

TOMS RIVER – Rags soaked in oil outside a Buerman Avenue home were the cause of a fire on May 25. The resident of the home escaped, having heard a smoke alarm. John Novak, the acting chief of inspections for the Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention told Jersey Shore Online that “the cause of the fire was accidental and attributed to spontaneous combustion from rags soaked in oil stain outside the house.”
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Motor Vehicle Stop Leads To Heroin Arrest

JACKSON – A Toms River man has been arrested for possessing heroin after police discover large amounts of the drug and cash in his home. The Special Enforcement Unit of the Jackson Police Department were investigating a report regarding narcotics activity in the township. On May 13, police pulled over David Summer-Martinez, age 25 of Toms River, and searched his car. The investigation continued when police searched Summer-Martinez’s home and seized a large quantity of heroin and $4,000 in cash.
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Police Seek Possible Luring Suspect

JACKSON – Police are looking for information regarding an incident that is being investigated as a potential luring. A 10-year-old girl was playing in front of her Danielle Court home at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. A man pulled up in a car and asked her to come over. She immediately ran inside and the vehicle left the area.
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Two Sentenced For Drug Dealing In Monmouth

TRENTON – Two men were sentenced for dealing heroin and cocaine throughout the Bayshore area of Monmouth and Middlesex counties, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig. Daniel McHugh, 51, of Sayreville, was sentenced to 90 months in prison. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to...