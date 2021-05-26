Cops: Road Rage Leads To Drug Arrests

Photo by Jason Allentoff

BRICK – After a road rage incident resulted in a frozen drink being thrown, police wound up arresting two people for dealing cocaine.

Around 4 p.m. on May 20, members of the Brick Police Street Crimes Unit (SCU) observed a road rage incident involving two vehicles in the area of Cedarbridge Avenue. An occupant in one of the vehicles threw a frozen beverage at the driver of the other vehicle. The vehicle was pulled over in the parking lot of La-Z-Boy Furniture at 540 Rt 70.

It was learned that Stephanie Abad, 25, of Brick was in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. She was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession of paraphernalia.

Abad was also charged with allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle, and throwing debris from a motor vehicle. She was released on a summons.

Toms River resident Corey Johnson, 26, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession of paraphernalia. He was also charged with driving while suspended, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle, and obstruction of traffic. Johnson was released on a summons.

In related news, detectives from the SCU conducted an investigation at approximately 3 p.m. on May 24 concerning a suspicious vehicle at an Exxon gas station on Drum Point Road. During that investigation, the SCU recovered $759 in stolen merchandise from the Home Depot in Lakewood as well as heroin and paraphernalia.

Charges are merely accusations until proven in a court of law.