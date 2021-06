“Gossip nowadays passes for news,” the late Bobby Kennedy once told me. Except I never met him and he might never have said that. I read it in a new book by Jake Tapper, the CNN anchor who, like some other TV newsmen, cheerfully invents dialogue between famous people. In doing so, he (and they) further contribute to the blur between the real and unreal that characterizes the media today. Tapper, to his credit, at least labels some of his inventions as fiction, albeit well-researched fiction.