Report: Falcons were ‘blindsided’ by Julio Jones’ comments to Shannon Sharpe
The Falcons’ ongoing Julio Jones drama took a wild turn Monday when the disgruntled receiver stated in no uncertain terms his desire to leave Atlanta in a live phone call with Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe. Per Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, the Falcons were “blindsided” by the exchange, with sources confirming the team had “no advance knowledge” of Jones' appearance on Undisputed. The Falcons fear Jones’ comments to Sharpe “undercut their negotiating position,” inviting low-ball offers from potential suitors who think they can pry him away for pennies on the dollar.www.audacy.com