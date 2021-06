With their first weekends of live stage performances in front of a small but appreciative live audience, the Hamilton Players are ready to do more!. The current production of the musical comedy "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" is in its final weekend at the Hamilton Playhouse, with Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. There is a small audience allowed in the theater and masks required, but it is also being streamed this weekend. The box office opens at 1 p.m. Friday, but you can check for tickets at their ticketing website.