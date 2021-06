Industrial heat pumps (diagram) are a relatively mature technology that converts low-temperature waste heat into a more usable heat at a higher temperature (above the “pinch point”). However, the technology has been limited to applications of up to 100°C. Now, a new heat pump that can produce process heat at temperatures up to 180°C has been developed in Norwegian project, called Free2Heat — a spinoff generated at the HighEFF Center for Environmentally Friendly Energy Research at Sintef (Trondheim; www.sintef.no). The higher temperature will make the application of heat pumps more useful for producing process heat for the chemical process industries (CPI), as opposed to space heating applications that are commonly used in houses and buildings.