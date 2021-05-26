Cancel
Science Suggests Humans Could Live A Maximum Of 150 Years

By Pang-Chieh Ho
digg.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study suggests that the maximum life span for human beings is around 120 to 150 years. Scientists have published a study on the hard limit of human longevity. The research, which analyzed participants' blood cell counts and daily step counts over time, shows that even if the body manages to avoid disease and otherwise untimely death, its natural resilience and its ability to retain and restore equilibrium to our metabolic systems deteriorate with age, which ultimately leads to our demise.

digg.com
