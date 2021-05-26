Science Suggests Humans Could Live A Maximum Of 150 Years

It feels like people have been saying “70 is the new 60,” or “60 is the new 50,” or so on and so forth for ions now. Long enough that the 70 of today could likely be the 30 of then. And though the hundreds of clicky headlines and gentle reassurances on milestone birthdays might seem to ring hollow, scientific studies show there really is something to all this [insert age] is the new [insert age] talk. So what is the secret to aging well? To living longer and living well?