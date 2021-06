Clemson stayed alive Saturday in the NCAA softball tournament with a dramatic victory. Now comes the tough part. The Tigers (44-7), who lost to host team Alabama, 6-0, earlier in the day, bounced back with a 4-2 win against Troy in an elimination game at the Tuscaloosa Regional. They must beat the No. 3 overall seeded Crimson Tide (46-7) twice Sunday, beginning at 2 p.m. Rhoads Stadium, to make it to a best-of-three Super Regional series qualifier for the World Series set for June 3-9 in Oklahoma City.