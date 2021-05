Leading 14-12 after one quarter, the Cougars took control of the game by outscoring the Ravens 25-7 in the second quarter and went on to record the victory. Sean Kennedy drilled three straight 3-pointer and finished 4 for 6 from behind the arc for a game-high 24 points for HMB. Zeke Syme finished with 19 points, six steals, three assists and two rebounds for the Cougars.