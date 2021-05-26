Cancel
Press Release: Mayor Bowser and DC Health Announce Upcoming Changes to Walk-Up Vaccination Sites

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser and DC Health announced upcoming changes to the District’s walk-up vaccination sites, many that go into effect during the last week of June. As adjustments are made to the public vaccination sites, residents are reminded that the COVID-19 vaccines continue to be free at pharmacies, clinics, and health care centers across DC. Residents can find the closest available vaccination location at vaccines.gov or by texting their zip code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.

