Danbury, CT

Danbury parents say they want a new school superintendent with experience in similar districts

By Julia Perkins
NewsTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANBURY — The local district’s next superintendent shouldn’t be a stranger to working with a large, diverse student population under a tight budget. At least that’s what some community members say. “We need to find someone that’s worked in an environment like we have,” parent Liz Glynn said. “Just pulling...

Danbury, CT
Education
Danbury, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Danbury, CT
