Jemison Library thanks their donors

Since 1985, baseball and softball players at Jemison Youth Dixie Ball Field probably have witnessed James “Littleman” Ellison working at the park. For the last 36 years, Ellison has volunteered to clean and repair the park at no cost. Serving numerous times on the Board of Directors, Ellison prefers to continue his service these days off the board and behind the scenes doing whatever task is needed. His service of nearly four decades will be recognized and honored May 15 at 11 a.m. at Jemison Youth Dixie Ball Field, which will be renamed “James Littleman Ellison Sports Complex” in his honor.