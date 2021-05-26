Jemison Library thanks their donors
The Jemison Public Library hosted a garden party on May 25 to thank everyone who has donated to the library or that worked on making it so special. It has been around two years since the library changed locations from Jemison City Hall to Main Street, and they love the new location. From what librarians Cheryl English and Tammie McGriff said, the property has come a long way since it was purchased. Both English and McGriff said the library is a “love project.”www.clantonadvertiser.com