newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jemison, AL

Jemison Library thanks their donors

By Staff Reports
Clanton Advertiser
 3 days ago

The Jemison Public Library hosted a garden party on May 25 to thank everyone who has donated to the library or that worked on making it so special. It has been around two years since the library changed locations from Jemison City Hall to Main Street, and they love the new location. From what librarians Cheryl English and Tammie McGriff said, the property has come a long way since it was purchased. Both English and McGriff said the library is a “love project.”

www.clantonadvertiser.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jemison, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
April Weaver
Person
Cam Ward
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Library#Donors#Jemison Library#Jemison High School#Chilton Christian Academy#Jemison City Hall#Librarians Cheryl English#Flowers#Educational Opportunities#Crafts#Kids#Herbs#Main Street#Salsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Related
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

Free GED classes offered

Reset GED program is offering free GED prep classes for Chilton County residents. Classes are offered Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon with a semester lasting for 60 days. “We have it so someone can get their GED in 60 days, so they can go ahead and find...
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

Merchants makes community donation

Several community organizations were given a boost in staying safe in this lingering pandemic on May 12. Merchants Food Service donated sanitizer to several community organizations whose work requires in-person interaction or who have summer in-person activities planned. “It is an opportunity for us to do something good,” Ricky Reed,...
Thomasville, ALThe Thomasville Times

CHURCH CALENDAR

Oak Grove Baptist Church in the Chilton community will host Homecoming Sunday, May 16 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Brother Scotty Downey, followed by Pastor Rusty Parnell. Lunch will follow. There will be a singing in the afternoon featuring Glory Road. Those attending should bring a covered...
Jemison, ALClanton Advertiser

A Home Run in Dedication: “Littleman” Ellison honored

Since 1985, baseball and softball players at Jemison Youth Dixie Ball Field probably have witnessed James “Littleman” Ellison working at the park. For the last 36 years, Ellison has volunteered to clean and repair the park at no cost. Serving numerous times on the Board of Directors, Ellison prefers to continue his service these days off the board and behind the scenes doing whatever task is needed. His service of nearly four decades will be recognized and honored May 15 at 11 a.m. at Jemison Youth Dixie Ball Field, which will be renamed “James Littleman Ellison Sports Complex” in his honor.
Jemison, ALClanton Advertiser

Storytime returns to Jemison

Jemison Public Library is gearing up for summer activities. Assistant librarian Cheryl English said Storytime started back in mid-April and will continue to be held each Wednesday 10-11 a.m. at Jemison City Hall. Snack are provided. The library’s garden and patio area are nearing completion. English said the area will...
Jackson, ALsouthalabamian.com

Community Calendar

Oak Grove Baptist Church of the Chilton community will host Homecoming Sunday, May 16 at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Bro. Scotty Downey, followed by Pastor Rusty Parnell. Lunch will follow. There will be a singing in the afternoon featuring Glory Road. Please bring a covered dish and lawn...
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

Teachers hired for new school year

The Chilton County Board of Education began filling needed positions for next school year during its May 3 meeting. This special-called meeting is one of three meetings the board will have this month. Hiring is expected to be a major topic at each. The board approved three teachers for Chilton...
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

Chilton County 4-H to host Livestock Judging Clinic

Chilton County 4-H is hosting a Livestock Judging Clinic May 8. This event is closed to the general public and participants have until May 6 to register. This clinic is focused on preparing the participants for the state competition on June 15. There are several teams coming from around the state in addition to local teams, the Chilton County 4-H Livestock Judging team and Isabella’s FFA Livestock Judging team.