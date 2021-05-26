newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

Michigan Medicine staff getting $1,500 bonuses

Midland Daily News
 3 days ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Medicine, the health care arm of the University of Michigan, is giving a $1,500 bonus to each of its employees as a recognition of their work during the pandemic, officials said Wednesday. “Incredible teamwork was demonstrated by our caregivers, as well as our educators...

www.ourmidland.com
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Health
Michigan StateUpNorthLive.com

Michigan COVID-19: 2,230 new cases, 20 deaths

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 876,854 with total deaths at 18,627. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,230 cases and 20 deaths on , May 17. The daily count includes cases since Saturday. Recovered cases:
Michigan StateDaily Telegram

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Washtenaw County, MIchelseaupdate.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Now Available to Everyone 12 Years and Older

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Susan Ringler-Cerniglia for the information in this story.) Washtenaw County Health Department and area health care providers encourage everyone eligible for vaccination to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccination is now open to everyone 12 years old and older. Vaccine is widely available locally, and...
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Wayne, MIDetroit News

Business leaders oppose House-passed cuts to UM, Wayne St.

Lansing – Business leaders on Monday protested House-passed cuts in funding to the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and Wayne State University, saying the research schools are key to the state’s economic competitiveness. The Republican-controlled House last week approved a higher education plan that would keep overall operations aid at roughly...
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Flint Journal

Michigan reports 2,230 new coronavirus cases, 160 new deaths for Sunday and Monday, May 16-17

Michigan reported two-day totals of 2,230 new coronavirus cases and 160 new deaths for Sunday and Monday, May 16-17. The state is averaging 1,644 new cases and 55 new deaths per day over the last week, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. That’s the lowest seven-day case average since March 13 and the lowest seven-day death average since April 17.
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...
Ann Arbor, MIgroundcovernews.org

Agency Spotlight: A2 Cycle of Success

The COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to our health. With many restaurants and hospitality services being hit hard, COVID-19 has left many people at home for the last 14 months. The pandemic left us living more on the couch eating than enjoying the splendid Michigan outdoors. Jay, at A2 Cycle of Success, wants to get us outside in the Ann Arbor area.
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Ann Arbor, MIdbusiness.com

Michigan Municipal League Foundation

The Michigan Municipal League Foundation, based in Ann Arbor, is dedicated to building community wealth across Michigan. It defines community wealth building as strategies that expand community and individual assets, creating resilient and adaptable systems to address social and economic needs. The foundation supports innovative work through partnerships, grants, and programming that creatively and intentionally bring people together and build community wealth. It also provides fiscal sponsorship and project support in Michigan Municipal League member communities. The foundation’s four pillars of community wealth are economic and financial security, a resilient environment and natural resources, arts and cultural abundance, and virtual and built infrastructure.