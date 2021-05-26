Cancel
Providence, RI

An interview w/ Rhode Island's Sleep Mode

By Eric Baylies
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been tough doing anything fun during a worldwide pandemic. It has certainly not been easy for an old timer like myself to discover new local bands or for the bands to get their names out there. The world is turning into somewhat of a new normal as we cautiously try to go to and play shows again. One of the new bands I am most looking forward to seeing is the Providence band Sleep Mode. I had the chance to speak remotely with singer Dan Medeiros from my remote underwater mountain island in space.

