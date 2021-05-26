newsbreak-logo
Review: Schlafly IPA, Hazy Grapefruit IPA, Low Cal IPA, and West Coast IPA

By Christopher Null
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis’s Schlafly Beer recently dropped a new variety pack called Hoptic Visions, featuring four different IPAs — one a standby, three new, experimental releases. Schlafly IPA – This is the year-round OG, and I have to say I really like it. The approachable brew balances east and west coast styles, offering ample fruit in the form of fresh orange and lemon peel notes, but is balanced by a modest spray of hops that offers a piney but wholly approachable level of bitterness. Lightly peppery with notes of grains of paradise — which is not something I ever say — it finishes clean… and weighs in at a mere 5% abv. Lovely. A.

