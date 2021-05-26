Georgia vs Florida Game Time Announced

The annual matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators has a start time for the 2021 rendition. The annual rivalry game will be CBS Sports' Game of the Week on Oct. 30, taking the coveted 3:30 PM start time at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Georgia will be looking for revenge at the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. The 44-28 loss to the Gators essentially ended the Bulldogs' title hopes for the 2020 season.

There's another streak that Georgia is hoping to curb at the Oct. 30 meeting. During the 12 games prior to 2020, Georgia and Florida had gone back and forth with each team winning three games in a row, then losing three straight games. Georgia leads the overall series, 53-44-2.

Georgia and Florida have been on very different paths since the matchup in Florida last year. Georgia went on to win every game following their trip to Jacksonville, including a Peach Bowl victory over Cincinnati. Moreover, the Bulldogs offense finally got a bite to go with its bark behind USC transfer quarterback JT Daniels.

On the opposite side of the coin, Florida lost its final three games, including a 55-20 rout at the hands of Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. The Gators have lost their quarterback, Kyle Trask, and top receiving targets with Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney all with in the NFL. The question of whether the Gators can replace the production they lost on offense remains to be seen.

