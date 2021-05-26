Cancel
Delaware courts system, facing an 18,000 case backlog, set to resume operations

By DJ McAneny
WDEL 1150AM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelawareans are about to get their day in court once again. "We are still maintaining all of the COVID protocols that we developed in working with health officials, with a doctor that we hired to consult with us on the best practices of how to operate during this pandemic. This pandemic is still going on," said Delaware Courts spokesperson Sean O'Sullivan. "That's why, when you come to the courthouse, we're still doing our temperature screens, we're still doing our COVID screening questions, we're still requiring masks, we're doing social distancing--now with three feet instead of six...We have the Plexiglas barriers. All to ensure the safety and health of everybody involved. We want to make sure that you feel as safe and comfortable at the courthouse as you would anywhere else."

