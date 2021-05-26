newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Vertical Entertainment Ups Nick Muntz To VP Sales & Distribution

By Patrick Hipes
Deadline
 3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has promoted Nick Muntz to VP Sales and Distribution. He had been Director of Sales and Marketing at the indie distributor since 2019. In his new role, Muntz will continue to work with Vertical partners Rich Goldberg and Peter Jarowey, to whom he reports, and will oversee day-to-day distribution of the company’s non-theatrical sales operations. He will also continue to support strategic development via sales partnerships, content curation and market expansion for all of Vertical’s distribution platforms.

deadline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalia Dyer
Person
Sia
Person
Sam Worthington
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Clive Owen
Person
Harvey Keitel
Person
Rosamund Pike
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Joe Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Operations#Digital Distribution#Marketing Manager#Content Distribution#Vp Sales And Distribution#The Vertical Partners#Avod#Sia S Music#Solstice Studios#American#Sales Marketing#Senior Sales Manager#Sales Partnerships#Day To Day Distribution#Company#Strategic Development#Acquisition Deals#Revenue#Exclusive#Indie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
Related
Businessandnowuknow.com

Renaissance Food Group Appoints Nick Georgantas as Director of Sales

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA - As it looks to expand and foster valuable new partnerships, Renaissance Food Group (RFG) has bolstered its leadership ring with the addition of an industry pro with a vast range of expertise. The supplier recently announced it has appointed Nick Georgantas as Director of Sales. In...
Businesstippnews.com

Energy Electronics Partner Up for Distribution of the Sonim RS60

MILFORD, Conn., May 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Energy Electronics, the leading distributor of corporate communications devices in the U.S., announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Sonim Technologies Inc., the world’s leading provider of ultra-rugged, water-submersible mobile devices. PHJTO CAPTION: Sonim RS60 Mobile Computer at Energy...
BusinessDeadline

Disney Restructures, Expands Media & Entertainment Distribution Tech Team To Support Digital Growth

Disney’s Media & Entertainment Distribution Technology group has promoted and hired a handful of executives and realigned it business to better support the entertainment giant’s continued growth, the company said Monday. The sweeping division known as DMED, is responsible for next-gen direct-to-consumer and linear distribution, advertising technology, engineering, operations and...
Businessthedisinsider.com

Disney Revamps Its Media And Entertainment Distribution Technology Division

Monday, Disney announced that it would be restructuring and expanding its Media & Entertainment Distribution Technology team to support its ongoing and exponentialy digital growth. According to Deadline in addition to hiring new executives, the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) office also promoted several workers. Originally responsible for a...
Moviesmxdwn.com

Vertical Entertainment Acquires Rights to Harvey Kietell and Sam Worthington Film ‘Lanksy’

Vertical Entertainment has acquired the North American rights to the upcoming crime drama Lansky, starring Harvey Keitel and Sam Worthington. The film is written and directed by Eytan Rockaway (Angel of Mine) and also stars AnnaSophia Robb, Minka Kelly, David James Elliott, David Cade, Danny A. Abeckaser and John Magaro. When asked about the film, Rockaway stated, “In this day and age it’s important to have companies like Vertical that embrace cinema and give independent filmmakers a stage to express their creative voices”.
Moviesflickdirect.com

Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution Announce Weekend With Raya Event

Today, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution has announced a partnership with AsianBossGirl to celebrate Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon," the studio's first Southeast Asian-inspired film with a "Weekend of Raya" event on Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23. The film is now available on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™, DVD, and Digital with exclusive bonus features.
Video Gameschatsports.com

EXCLUSIVE: Nerd Street Gamers hires Donald Reilley as VP of Sales

North American esports infrastructure company Nerd Street Gamers has hired Donald Reilley, formerly of Canadian media and gaming company theScore, as its first Vice President of Sales. Reilley brings 20 years of sales experience into the role, with previous positions at Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Xbox Live, Amazon, Major League Gaming...
Los Angeles, CAkcrw.com

Entertainment

Today Amazon announced its plan to purchase movie studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer for nearly $8.45 billion. Black OC filmmaker captures Minneapolis protests in ‘Bang4Change’. Black OC filmmaker captures Minneapolis protests in ‘Bang4Change’. Orange County resident Ferin Kidd spent three days documenting the protests in Minnesota last year following the murder of George...
Businesstoybook.com

Genius Brands’ Kartoon Channel! Acquires Content from WildBrain, Nelvana, More

Genius Brands International continues the expansion of its Kartoon Channel! platform with the acquisition of new content from a variety of global partners. Beginning next month, Kartoon Channel! will stream additional evergreen series and feature films, including Donkey Kong Country, The Wiggles World, Super Mario Bros., Trollz, Madeline, Liberty’s Kids, and more.
TV & Videosvideoageinternational.net

Flame Distribution Closes Sales For Factual Content

Flame Distribution scored a range of global sales with broadcasters around the world. In the U.S., Fuse TV picked up Unbreakable, while in Canada, TVO secured historical series A Stitch in Time and season two of Off the Beaten Track with Kate Humble (pictured). Bell Media’s Canal D also obtained the first season of reality series Outback Opal Hunters.
Businessmarinelink.com

Furuno USA Hires Bozzelle As Commercial Business Development Manager

Furuno USA said it has hired John Bozzelle as commercial business development manager, based in Jean Laffite, La. Bozzelle will be tasked with establishing and developing business relationships with Furuno dealers and commercial ship owners, operators and builders around the Great Lakes and Eastern Seaboard to promote the Furuno product line.
Softwaremarinelink.com

Kevin Short Named CEO of Mintra

Norwegian maritime and offshore training software firm Mintra said it has appointed Kevin Short as CEO. Short, who has been chief commercial officer since 2018, takes over the leadership role from Scott Kerr following his decision to join the firm’s board of directors. “In these post-Covid times and as we...
Businessaftermarketnews.com

Lubrication Specialties Hires Retail Marketing Specialist

Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI), manufacturer of Hot Shot’s Secret, the fastest-growing performance lubricant brand in the U.S., has announced the addition of Hollie Maxymillian, a veteran automotive retail marketing specialist, to serve as the company’s new Hot Shot’s Secret product manager. The all-new marketing position was filled in April to...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

KION North America launches new portal for distributors and dealers

CHICAGO (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. The North American subsidiary of the KION Group, KION North America, has completely revamped its online portal for its dealer network. Against the backdrop of rapidly growing e-commerce, the creation of the new portal was equally important with the increased demands on warehouse management and material flow solutions.
BusinessFurniture Today

Tempur Sealy to acquire U.K.-based sleep retailer Dreams

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Bedding manufacturer Tempur Sealy International will acquire Dreams, a specialty bedding retailer located in the United Kingdom, for about $475 million. The company said the acquisition, primarily from an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, will accelerate the its growth in the largest European beading market, nearly doubling the company’s international sales compared with 2020. Dreams currently sells Tempurpedic and Sealy.
Businessfurninfo.com

Nourison Hospitality Appoints New Director of Project & Design Services

Nourison recently announced the appointment of Matt Key as Director of Project & Design Services for its Hospitality business segment. Key will be based in the company’s Calhoun Georgia Design Studio and will have responsibility for internal project management and design teams in both the U.S. and India. He will oversee implementation of new tools and protocols aimed at “best in class” client service levels.
Businessnonwovens-industry.com

Savaré Names VP of Sales for the Americas

Savaré has named Jim De Felice as the VP of Sales for the Americas. De Felice has over 25 years of experience in the nonwoven and personal hygiene industries in a variety of commercial, operational and technical roles, most recently with Irving Personal Care as VP Product Management and Development.