newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady trolls Aaron Rodgers with memes following 'The Match' announcement

By John Healy
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Brady has learned to make a meme and he is not holding back. The Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback has commenced his trash talk with Aaron Rodgers on social media Wednesday following the announcement of “The Match,” where Brady — alongside Phil Mickelson — will square off against the Green Bay Packers quarterback and Bryson DeChambeau in the head-to-head celebrity golf competition.

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

24K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memes#Trolls#American Football#The Packers#Quarterback#Green Bay Packers#Pga#Tampa Bay Bucs#Nfc Championship#Rivalry#Field#Fun#Pic#Trash Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
Social Media
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Meme
News Break
Instagram
Related
NFLPosted by
WKSS KISS 95-7

Unscripted Tom Brady Series Being Teased By Fox: Report

An hour-long unscripted series featuring Tom Brady could be in the works. Fox Entertainment Group CEO Charlie Collier revealed the company is working with Brady on a show for its flagship network, Deadline.com reports. Collier has not provided additional details regarding the potential working relationship between Fox and Brady as...
NFLchatsports.com

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers: 'Want Him Back In The Worst Way'

With full-scale Organized Team Activities fast approaching, there is "nothing new to update" on disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, head coach Matt LaFleur claimed Friday, tamping down speculation engulfing the franchise and the bedrock player they continue to insist is not available for trade. "We still obviously feel...
NFLchatsports.com

Imagining a Giants-Packers Aaron Rodgers trade blockbuster

Aaron Rodgers to the Giants is not as crazy as it seems when you first say it out loud. In fact, the idea of the reigning NFL MVP being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Giants in a spring or summer blockbuster before training camp shouldn’t be ruled out.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Daily Herald

Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA, Fla. -- Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million - meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold on Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled the transaction. The firm did not disclose the buyer and the sale had not yet been recorded Monday by Hillsborough County, a process that can take several days. The home had been listed at $29 million.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

What Would Packers Receive for Trading Aaron Rodgers?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What could the Green Bay Packers get in a trade for Aaron Rodgers?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer tackled that question in a recent mailbag piece. Breer asked three NFL executives. One response:. Broncos get: QB Aaron Rodgers, 2022 fourth-round pick. Packers get: QB Drew Lock, DE...
NFLYardbarker

'Respect' issue reportedly at center of Aaron Rodgers-Packers rift

It seemed at one point like the issues between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have at least something to do with the star quarterback’s contract situation. The more we learn, however, the less believable that is. Peter King of NBC Sports spoke with Packers wide receiver Davante Adams...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: 3 bold predictions for Aaron Rodgers’ 2021 NFL Season

It appears the Green Bay Packers have a lot to work out with Aaron Rodgers before the reigning MVP agrees to return to the football field again. Although there wasn’t one issue that really peeved Rodgers, it was more a straw that broke the camel’s back type situation with the Packers’ new front office flirting with the devil for a few years now.
NFLFox 59

Colts to induct sack-master Robert Mathis into Ring of Honor against Tom Brady, Bucs on Nov. 28

INDIANAPOLIS – Robert Mathis’ moment in the spotlight was delayed but is back on the calendar and adds to an already anticipated day. The Indianapolis Colts will add their career sack leader to the Ring of Honor Nov. 28 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Lucas Oil Stadium. The Bucs are led by quarterback Tom Brady, who was on the receiving end of 5 of Mathis’s club-record 123 sacks during his time with the New England Patriots.
NFLwglr.com

No answers on Rodgers, BUT the Packers signed another QB

GREEN BAY, Wis. — We’re still not sure what’s going on with Aaron Rodgers and his situation with the Packers, but Green Bay keeps adding to its quarterbacks room. Just days after signing Blake Bortles, the team signed Kurt Benkert, who tweeted a picture of himself signing the contract. ESPN confirmed the addition to the team.
NFLpackersnews.com

Packers adding another arm with signing of quarterback tryout Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY - After signing six-year veteran quarterback Blake Bortles to a one-year deal earlier this past week, the Green Bay Packers apparently added quarterback Kurt Benkert to the room Saturday. Benkert, 25, tweeted a photo of him signing a contract in Packers gear. “The best advice I can give...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Schedule Makers Have Telling Aaron Rodgers Admission

The NFL released its complete 2021 regular season schedule last week. The Green Bay Packers are among the teams with several primetime games. The Packers open the season with a 4:25 p.m. E.T. game against the Saints. Green Bay then takes on Detroit on Monday night in Week 2. In Week 3, the Packers will take on the 49ers in a Sunday Night Football clash.
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Packers Sign QB Kurt Benkert Three Days After Acquiring Blake Bortles

It's still unclear if Aaron Rodgers will return when the team kicks off OTAs on May 24, but the Packers haven't wasted time adding depth to their quarterback room. Green Bay signed QB Kurt Benkert just three days after acquiring Blake Bortles. Additionally, the team is rumored to have worked out ex-Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly this weekend at rookie minicamp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Predicting the first loss on the Green Bay Packers schedule for 2021

Uncertainty surrounds Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entering this season. The Green Bay Packers will only go as far as Aaron Rodgers takes them this season. No NFL franchise has been noisier this offseason than the Packers. News of Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay has circulated since day one of the 2021 NFL Draft. While Rodgers is still employed by the Packers, it is hard to envision how bad things can get in Green Bay if he is not on the team. Assuming he plays one more year in Titletown, when could the Packers suffer their first loss?