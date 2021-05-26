Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People on the move: CPower Energy, Altus Power, PSEG, and more

By David Wagman
pv-magazine-usa.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCPower Energy Management named Mike Ratliff as VP of utility solutions. In this new role, Ratliff will develop CPower’s technology roadmap to help utilities drive grid modernization and reliability. A technologist with more than three decades of experience, Ratliff has developed distributed energy resource platforms across the utility and energy industry. Prior to joining CPower, he was CTO for Enbala and also for Comverge.

pv-magazine-usa.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pseg#Georgia Power#Energy Industry#Energy Resource#Power Management#Electric Utilities#Energy Development#Solar Energy#Pseg#Cpower Energy Management#Cto#Comverge#Altus Power America#Coopers Lybrand#Viking Global Investors#Vatera Holdings#Pse G#Coo#1606 Corp#Utility Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Energy Industrymadison

Regulators approve $104.5 million solar buy for Xcel Energy

Wisconsin regulators have approved Xcel Energy’s $104.5 million purchase of a solar farm under development in northwest Wisconsin. The 74-megawatt Western Mustang facility is Xcel’s first large-scale solar investment in Wisconsin, though the utility has three 1-megawatt community solar gardens where customers can lease panels. Xcel projects it will need...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

The Role of Oil & Gas Companies In Energy Transition

KEY INSIGHTS (THEMES & STRATEGIES) There are five possible strategies and tools for consideration by oil & gas companies:. Coal-to-gas fuel-switching and supporting electrification. Decarbonization of oil and gas production. Geographic hedges to stranded asset risk. Renewable energy investment and diversification. Embedding climate-based ESG principles into business models, and improving.
Energy Industryheavyliftpfi.com

Charybdis chartered for US wind energy work

Ørsted and Eversource will charter Dominion Energy’s Charybdis – the first Jones Act-qualified offshore wind turbine installation vessel in the USA – for the construction of two offshore wind farms. Charybdis, which is expected to be sea ready by late 2023, will first be deployed out of New London harbour...
Energy Industrysolarindustrymag.com

ECP Acquires Pivot Energy

ECP, an investor across energy transition, electrification and decarbonization infrastructure assets, has acquired Pivot Energy, a national commercial and community solar developer. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 2009, Pivot says it offers a distributed solar development platform that is accelerating the transition to cleaner and...
Businessheavyliftpfi.com

Dumas moves to CNE (USA)

Michael Dumas, former chief financial officer for Intermarine, has joined hybrid power company Carbon Neutral Energy (CNE) as it looks to expand into the American market. CNE develops a range of mobile battery energy storage systems, which can store and deliver significant green power capacity to address inadequacy in power infrastructure. CNE said that it is fast-tracking its overseas expansion due to the huge demand for energy storage systems to add capacity and stability to the electrical grid and prevent emergencies like the loss of power in Texas earlier this year.
Businessbizjournals

People on the Move

Jack Bolton brings 25 years of engineering, construction, sales and business development experience to Blue Ridge Power, most recently serving as the VP of business development for PLH Group, Inc. & Snelson Companies, where he led efforts for four pipeline construction firms in the natural gas industry. At Blue Ridge, he will drive the sales & customer engagement initiative and open doors with investor-owned utilities seeking to safely build quality solar energy infrastructure.
Bridgeport, CTdailyenergyinsider.com

PSEG Power retires last coal plant in push for net-zero carbon emissions goal

PSEG Power announced Tuesday that, as of May 31, the retirement of the Bridgeport Harbor Station coal plant in Connecticut. Bridgeport Harbor Station was PSEG’s last coal facility, and its closure reflects a major milestone of the company’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions. “The retirement of Bridgeport Harbor Station...
Industrynaturalgasintel.com

TC Energy Urging Swift Regulatory Approval of LNG Canada Pipeline Deal

TC Energy Corp. has secured second place, behind Enbridge Inc., in a pipeline race to gain prized high-volume traffic bound for liquefied natural gas exports (LNG) from the northern Pacific coast of British Columbia (BC). “Time is of the essence,” said TC subsidiary Nova Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) in a...
Energy Industrysharewise.com

The Search For Green Energy Income

The long holiday weekend offers a good opportunity to not only consider green energy, but where income can be found in it. Not a day goes by without investors finding new articles addressing green energy in their email inboxes. “Green” is trending red hot. The global and domestic narrative over enhancing the transition to green energy usage is embedded in local, state, federal, and international agendas, laws and regulations that aim for net-zero-carbon emissions in the world by 2050.
Businessdallassun.com

Strategic Appointments Announced to KEY DH Technologies Board of Directors to Drive Green Hydrogen Business

OWEN SOUND, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / KEY DH Technologies Inc. (KEY) today announced the appointment of three new independent directors to the company's board, increasing its size to seven members. With these additions, KEY is well-positioned to execute the next phase of its business plan, focusing on the commercialization of its innovative large-scale Green Hydrogen production technology, building its order book, securing strategic partnerships, ramping up manufacturing capacity and driving growth in its deuterium businesses.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

BP bolsters clean energy push with U.S. solar acquisition

BP plc made a big stride in reaching its low-carbon generation target with a brace of solar power deals unveiled Monday. The oil and gas giant agreed to buy 9 gigawatts of solar projects in the U.S. from 7X Energy, London-based BP said in a statement. It’s also entering the Greek market with a 640-megawatt solar development it won at auction in partnership with local company Kiefer TEK.
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: SunPower aims for growth as it retires debt to enhance its flexibility

SunPower Corp. said it has further delevered its balance sheet with the full retirement of its 2021 convertible bond. The company said the repayment of the 2021 convertible bond, in addition to the repayment of a CEDA loan in the second quarter, reduces its recourse debt and improves its expected return on invested capital. It said that its balance sheet now provides flexibility to allow it to capitalize on growth opportunities, including expanding its residential market footprint.
Energy Industrymonitordaily.com

BMO Establishes Energy Transition Group

BMO Capital Markets is establishing a dedicated energy transition group to support clients in their pursuit of opportunities driven by the global economy’s shift in production and consumption of energy. “BMO is focused on being our clients’ lead partner in their pursuit of energy transition opportunities as they respond to...
Energy Industryinvestortelegraph.com

Top 5 Clean Energy Companies for 2021

As the industry is more focused on producing and implementing clean energy for the future, there are more investors and companies are coming up to join hands. Recently president Biden has shown his interest in the clean-energy initiatives, which is fueling the largest companies to grow more. Hence the industry-leading presences are making their paths to rule 2021 with their initiatives. Here are the top 5 clean energy companies which will rule in 2021.
Pueblo, COenergyglobal.com

CS Wind to acquire Vestas’ Pueblo tower factory

To support future growth, Vestas is evolving its core business to focus on key areas of expertise and expanding partnerships with specialised supply chain partners to further optimise domestic supply chain capabilities. To continue this development, the company has signed an agreement with CS Wind for the acquisition of its tower manufacturing facility in Pueblo, Colorado, US. The aim of the agreement is to allow the factory to be run by a company specialised in tower manufacturing and hereby enable increased volume as well as sustained local job creation by extending tower production to multiple wind turbine manufacturers, including Vestas.