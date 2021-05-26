People on the move: CPower Energy, Altus Power, PSEG, and more

SunPower Corp. said it has further delevered its balance sheet with the full retirement of its 2021 convertible bond. The company said the repayment of the 2021 convertible bond, in addition to the repayment of a CEDA loan in the second quarter, reduces its recourse debt and improves its expected return on invested capital. It said that its balance sheet now provides flexibility to allow it to capitalize on growth opportunities, including expanding its residential market footprint.