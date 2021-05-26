People on the move: CPower Energy, Altus Power, PSEG, and more
CPower Energy Management named Mike Ratliff as VP of utility solutions. In this new role, Ratliff will develop CPower’s technology roadmap to help utilities drive grid modernization and reliability. A technologist with more than three decades of experience, Ratliff has developed distributed energy resource platforms across the utility and energy industry. Prior to joining CPower, he was CTO for Enbala and also for Comverge.pv-magazine-usa.com