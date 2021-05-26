newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester Township, NJ

Officers Praised For De-Escalating Dangerous Situation

By Chris Lundy
Posted by 
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5rrb_0aCKTokC00
Photo courtesy Manchester Police

MANCHESTER – Police Chief Lisa Parker said that de-escalation training clearly works, and praised two officers for detaining a knife-wielding woman without any injuries.

Police were called to the area of Nevada Drive and Louisiana Way in the Cedar Glen Lakes section of the township in the afternoon of May 24. Witnesses said a woman was walking down the street, holding a knife, and stabbing the hood of an occupied car.

Patrolman Anthony Iliadis was the first officer to arrive. He saw Margaret Dennis, 74, of Whiting, walking down the middle of Arizona Drive holding a large kitchen knife.

He began speaking to her, but she ignored requests to drop the knife. While she was distracted by him, another officer, Patrolman Arthur Cronk, snuck up behind. He grabbed her hand and removed the knife, without injuries to himself or to the suspect.

It was learned that she had stabbed a random passerby’s vehicle and was in the process of walking to a local family member’s residence to cause a confrontation.

She was charged with possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and criminal mischief. During the investigation, Ms. Dennis was subsequently transported to Community Medical Center for treatment and evaluation.

Chief Lisa Parker acknowledged the exemplary performance by Officers Iliadis and Cronk, noting that de-escalation training works.

“This is the result of training and experience coming together and ending in a successful outcome,” she said.

Charges are merely accusations until proven in a court of law.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whiting, NJ
Manchester Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Nevada State
City
Manchester Township, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Chief#Police Training#Chief Medical Officer#Criminal Mischief#Law#Louisiana Way#Community Medical Center#De Escalation Training#Ms Dennis#Chief Lisa Parker#Patrolman Anthony Iliadis#Walking#Unlawful Purpose#Arizona Drive#Nevada Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Lakehurst, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Driver In Critical Condition After Route 70 Crash

LAKEHURST – A major car crash on Route 70 leaves one driver in critical condition and two others injured, police said. On May 27, Lakehurst Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 70 and Route 547 involving serious injuries. Police found a Jeep Liberty in the middle of the westbound lane of Route 70 with serious damage, Chief of Police Matthew J. Kline said.
Freehold Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Officers Honored For Saving Lives

FREEHOLD BOROUGH – A total of seven Freehold Borough Police Officers were honored with Life Saving Awards after saving residents from life-threatening situations. At the May 3 council meeting, Sgt. John Reiff, Ptl. Steven Ambrosino, Ptl. Victor Segoviano and Ptl. Aaron Owens were honored after aiding an unresponsive 14-year-old boy. When a first aid call was initiated, the police officers quickly arrived at the scene to find the boy not breathing and having no pulse.
Brick, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Cops: Road Rage Leads To Drug Arrests

BRICK – After a road rage incident resulted in a frozen drink being thrown, police wound up arresting two people for dealing cocaine. Around 4 p.m. on May 20, members of the Brick Police Street Crimes Unit (SCU) observed a road rage incident involving two vehicles in the area of Cedarbridge Avenue. An occupant in one of the vehicles threw a frozen beverage at the driver of the other vehicle. The vehicle was pulled over in the parking lot of La-Z-Boy Furniture at 540 Rt 70.
Wall Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Roofer Nailed For Fake Charges In Contract

TRENTON – A Wall Township contractor will lose his ability to enter into government or quasi-government contracts for five years when he is sentenced for fraudulently billing a state agency for bogus expenses as part of a roofing contract. Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal reported Andrew J. Clark, 54 and...
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Pedestrian Hurt On Route 37

TOMS RIVER – A pedestrian who was struck by a car along Route 37 is being treated for his injuries, police said. On May 24 around 7:50 p.m., the Toms River Police Department responded to a report regarding a man in his 20s being hit by a car at the Route 37 and Cardinal Drive intersection.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Fire Deemed Accidental

TOMS RIVER – Rags soaked in oil outside a Buerman Avenue home were the cause of a fire on May 25. The resident of the home escaped, having heard a smoke alarm. John Novak, the acting chief of inspections for the Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention told Jersey Shore Online that “the cause of the fire was accidental and attributed to spontaneous combustion from rags soaked in oil stain outside the house.”
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Cops Check On Baby They Rescued

WARETOWN – As Lauren McLaughlin waited in her car to place an order at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Route 9, she heard her infant son wheezing from the back seat. Troubled by the unusual sound, the 23-year-old first-time mother immediately pulled into a parking spot to check on baby Leland. Her concerns instantly shifted to alarm.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Two Ocean County Residents Arrested For Dealing Cocaine

MANCHESTER – Two South Toms River residents were arrested and charged for cocaine distribution after police discovered over 20 grams of cocaine in their possession. The Manchester Township Police Department’s Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) have a continuing investigation on cocaine distribution throughout Ocean County. Within their investigation, they’ve identified numerous hotels and a storage facility used to store and distribute cocaine.
Cumberland County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

State Police Probe Mass Shooting In Cumberland County

The New Jersey State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed a man and a woman and injured 12 others at a residential party in Cumberland County last night. At 11:50 p.m., troopers from Troop “A” Bridgeton Station responded to the report of a shooting at a residence on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township. When troopers arrived, they discovered that a 30-year-old man and 25-year-old woman sustained fatal gunshot wounds, and 12 other adult victims were also shot and were already transported to area hospitals with various injuries. At this time, one of the confirmed 12 victims sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Motor Vehicle Stop Leads To Heroin Arrest

JACKSON – A Toms River man has been arrested for possessing heroin after police discover large amounts of the drug and cash in his home. The Special Enforcement Unit of the Jackson Police Department were investigating a report regarding narcotics activity in the township. On May 13, police pulled over David Summer-Martinez, age 25 of Toms River, and searched his car. The investigation continued when police searched Summer-Martinez’s home and seized a large quantity of heroin and $4,000 in cash.
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Police Seek Possible Luring Suspect

JACKSON – Police are looking for information regarding an incident that is being investigated as a potential luring. A 10-year-old girl was playing in front of her Danielle Court home at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. A man pulled up in a car and asked her to come over. She immediately ran inside and the vehicle left the area.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Road Rage Stabber To Remain In Jail

JACKSON – A man who followed another driver home and cut her face with a knife was charged with attempted murder and will remain in prison until his trial. Michael Mahan, 38, of Ewing Township, had been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Terroristic Threats, and Eluding.
Beachwood, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Two Parkway Crashes In South Toms River, No Injuries

BEACHWOOD – Two crashes on the Garden State Parkway left a car on fire, causing traffic to back up but no serious injuries reported, New Jersey State Police said. The first crash was reported at 6:49 p.m. on May 17, southbound at milepost 80.4 in South Toms River. A BMW 740 went off the road, went through a guardrail and caught fire, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. The Beachwood Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.