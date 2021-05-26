Officers Praised For De-Escalating Dangerous Situation

Photo courtesy Manchester Police

MANCHESTER – Police Chief Lisa Parker said that de-escalation training clearly works, and praised two officers for detaining a knife-wielding woman without any injuries.

Police were called to the area of Nevada Drive and Louisiana Way in the Cedar Glen Lakes section of the township in the afternoon of May 24. Witnesses said a woman was walking down the street, holding a knife, and stabbing the hood of an occupied car.

Patrolman Anthony Iliadis was the first officer to arrive. He saw Margaret Dennis, 74, of Whiting, walking down the middle of Arizona Drive holding a large kitchen knife.

He began speaking to her, but she ignored requests to drop the knife. While she was distracted by him, another officer, Patrolman Arthur Cronk, snuck up behind. He grabbed her hand and removed the knife, without injuries to himself or to the suspect.

It was learned that she had stabbed a random passerby’s vehicle and was in the process of walking to a local family member’s residence to cause a confrontation.

She was charged with possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and criminal mischief. During the investigation, Ms. Dennis was subsequently transported to Community Medical Center for treatment and evaluation.

Chief Lisa Parker acknowledged the exemplary performance by Officers Iliadis and Cronk, noting that de-escalation training works.

“This is the result of training and experience coming together and ending in a successful outcome,” she said.

Charges are merely accusations until proven in a court of law.