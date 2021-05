If you are not from her home state of Minnesota, your first inkling that Sen. Amy Klobuchar is a serious lawmaker may have come during Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings in 2018. The hearings were a circus. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse spun conspiracy theories about dark money. Sen. Patrick Leahy demanded to know who hacked his email in 2001. Protesters in Halloween costumes howled from the gallery. But Klobuchar asked Kavanaugh to defend two antitrust rulings he had made as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.