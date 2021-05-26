newsbreak-logo
Woodside, CA

Gunn, M-A and Woodside win complete baseball games

By Rick Eymer
The Almanac Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAadil Zakariya pitched a three-hitter and doubled home a run to help Gunn beat host Monta Vista 14-1 in a Santa Clara Valley Athletic League El Camino Division baseball game Tuesday. Peter Oh drove in three runs and scored three runs for the Titans (9-8, 8-6), who have won seven...

