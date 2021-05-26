newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Woman Who Called 911 on Black Birdwatcher Sues Her Ex-Boss Over 'Karen' Narrative

By Jane Wester
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe woman who made national headlines in May 2020 after calling 911 on a Black birdwatcher in Central Park filed a lawsuit Tuesday against her former employer, arguing that the investment firm’s actions contributed to the public perception that plaintiff Amy Cooper was “a privileged white female ‘Karen’ caught on video verbally abusing an African American male with no possible reason other than the color of his skin.”

www.law.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#African American#Alm#Gender#Andrea#Video Calling#Law Com Radar#Digital Membership#Alm#Build#National Headlines#Emotional Distress#Color#Southern District#Newsletters#Birdwatcher Sues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Minoritieswsgw.com

Amy Cooper sues former employer after calling 911 on Black man

▶ Watch Video: Christian Cooper on Amy Cooper’s phone call to police: “Pulled the pin on the race grenade”. Amy Cooper, the White woman who went viral last year for calling 911 to claim that a Black birdwatcher in Central Park was threatening her, has filed a lawsuit against her former employer. She temporarily surrendered her dog and was fired from her job shortly after the incident.
Minoritiesfoxbangor.com

Central Park ‘Karen’ Sues Old Bosses for Firing, Calling Her Racist

Amy Cooper — who was branded Central Park “Karen” after calling cops on a Black man — is taking her former employer to court, saying they painted her with a broad, racist brush. Cooper is suing investment firm Franklin Templeton, where she worked before this whole mess, alleging defamation, negligence,...
Minoritiesthewolf.ca

Amy Cooper sues employer who fired her, claiming racial discrimination

WATCH: Amy Cooper apologized last year after video of her calling the police on a Black man went viral after he asked her to put a leash on her dog. Amy Cooper, the white woman who falsely told police that a Black birdwatcher was threatening her life, is now suing the employer that fired her over the incident, claiming she was a victim of racial discrimination.
Durham, NCWBTV

Ex-deputy sues North Carolina sheriff over vaccine mandate

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - A former North Carolina deputy is suing a sheriff over his requirement for employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The Herald-Sun of Durham reports Christopher Neve, the former Durham County deputy, is asking a court to force Sheriff Clarence Birkhead to reinstate him with back pay and to rule that vaccine mandates are unconstitutional.